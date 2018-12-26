Excl: Official Trailer for 'St. Bernard Syndicate' Danish Mockumentary

"Whenever they see a St. Bernard, they totally lose it." Today FS is exclusively debuting the official trailer for a new mockumentary being released by Uncork'd Entertainment titled St. Bernard Syndicate (or The Saint Bernard Syndicate), which won Best Actor and Best Screenplay in the International Narrative section at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. This Danish indie comedy is the first feature from documentary filmmaker / writer Mads Brügger, about "the pitfalls of striking out into the economic frontier." The story follows two hapless Danes' scheme to sell Saint Bernards to China's middle class. When their plan doesn't develop as expected, their desperation drives them off course. The film stars renowned Danish comic duo Frederik Cilius Jørgensen and Rasmus Bruun, with Flemming Sørensen, Mohamed Ali Osman, Boyang Li, Tan Zheng, Jiafei Wang, plus Odessa as the dog Dollar. This looks awkward and hilarious.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mads Brügger's St. Bernard Syndicate, from YouTube:

Two awkward entrepreneurs set out on a business adventure to try and make their fortune in the lucrative Chinese Pet industry. When their seemingly genius plan to create a breeding center for Saint Bernard dogs doesn’t develop as expected, their desperation drives them off course. A hilarious mockumentary about misguided ambition and an unlikely friendship formed in adversity. St. Bernard Syndicate is directed by Danish filmmaker / satire writer / TV host Mads Brügger, making his non-fiction debut after directing a few other documentaries previously including Kim Jong-Il's Comedy Club, The Ambassador, and Cold Case Hammarskjöld. The screenplay is written by Lærke Sanderhoff. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Uncork'd Entertainment will release Brügger's The Saint Bernard Syndicate in select US theaters starting January 18th, 2019, available on VOD starting February 5th, 2019. How does that look?