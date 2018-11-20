Extended Featurette with Barry Jenkins for 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

"Baldwin's legacy is very important, very rich." Annapurna Pictures has released this extended, 5-minute making of featurette for If Beale Street Could Talk, the latest exquisite film made by the very talented Barry Jenkins (of Moonlight and Medicine for Melancholy). This video is called the "Baldwin" featurette and focuses on Jenkins discussing James Baldwin's 1974 book and turning it into this feature film. If Beale Street Could Talk is about a woman in Harlem desperately trying to prove her fiancé innocent of a crime while she is carrying their first child. Kiki Layne stars as Tish, along with Stephan James as her fiancé "Fonny", and the full ensemble cast includes Teyonah Parris, Regina King, Colman Domingo, Brian Tyree Henry, Dave Franco, Ed Skrein, Michael Beach, Finn Wittrock, Aunjanue Ellis, Diego Luna, Pedro Pascal, and Emily Rios. This is hands down one of the best films of the year, a must watch.

Here's the "Baldwin Featurette" for Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk, on Annapurna's YouTube:

Director Barry Jenkins' ambitious follow-up to Moonlight adapts James Baldwin's poignant novel about a woman fighting to free her falsely accused husband from prison before the birth of their child. If Beale Street Could Talk is directed by American filmmaker Barry Jenkins, director of the Oscar-winning film Moonlight previously, as well as Medicine for Melancholy. The screenplay is also written by Barry Jenkins, based on James Baldwin's novel of the same name, published in 1974. This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month - read our full review here. Annapurna will release Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk in select theaters starting on December 14th later this fall. Who's planning to go see this film?