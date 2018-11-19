Final Trailer for James Wan's Epic 'Aquaman' Movie with Jason Momoa

"Legend has it that one day, a new King will come, who will use the power of the Trident to put Atlantis back together again." It's almost time. Warner Bros has debuted a final trailer for James Wan's Aquaman movie, their last major reminder that this is coming up soon and hopefully everyone gives it a chance. Not much longer to wait. The DC character of Aquaman, also known as Arthur Curry, first appeared in Snyder's Justice League movie, and this solo feature takes place after the events of that movie. Jason Momoa stars as the DC superhero Aquaman, with a huge ensemble cast including Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Randall Park, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe, Graham McTavish, Temuera Morrison, Ludi Lin, Michael Beach, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. That giant red crab invasion at the end looks crazy! I'm looking forward to seeing this, mostly to find out if it's as fun as it looks.

Following the events of the Justice League movie, Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), the reluctant ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, is caught in a battle between surface dwellers that threaten his oceans and his own people, who are ready to lash out and invade the surface. Aquaman is directed by Australian filmmaker James Wan, director of the films Saw, Dead Silence, Death Sentence, Insidious, The Conjuring, Insidious: Chapter 2, Furious 7, and The Conjuring 2 most recently. The screenplay is written by Will Beall, from a story by James Wan, Geoff Johns, and Will Beall. Based on the DC Comics character created by Mort Weisinger and Paul Norris. Warner Bros will release James Wan's Aquaman in theaters everywhere starting on December 21st during the holidays later this year. Looking good? Who's excited to see this in theaters?