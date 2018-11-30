First Full Trailer for Blumhouse's Horror Sequel 'Happy Death Day 2U'

"I thought I ended the loop… But I'm back!" Universal Pictures has debuted the first full-length trailer for Happy Death Day 2U, Blumhouse's highly-anticipated sequel to their time-loop horror hit from last year Happy Death Day. Once again directed (and written) by Christopher Landon, the film continues with the hero discovering that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead. Jessica Rothe also returns as Tree Gelbman, with a full cast including Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Suraj Sharma, Steve Zissis, Rachel Matthews, Charles Aitken, Sarah Yarkin, and Caleb Spillyards. This looks like a way more aggressive, intense version of the original, because she gets caught in yet another loop. But it's that sci-tech contraption at the end that really got my attention. What is that? Gotta find out.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Landon's Happy Death Day 2U, direct from YouTube:

Jessica Rothe leads the returning cast of Happy Death Day 2U, the follow-up to Blumhouse's surprise 2017 smash hit of riveting, repeating twists and comic turns. This time around, our hero Tree Gelbman (Rothe) discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead. Happy Death Day 2U is once again written and directed by American filmmaker Christopher Landon, who created the first Happy Death Day film, and also directed the features Burning Palms, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse previously. Produced by Jason Blum and Ryan Turek. Universal will release Landon's Happy Death Day 2U in theaters everywhere starting on February 14th, 2019, on Valentine's Day, early next year. First impression? Who wants to see this sequel already?