First Short Teaser Trailer for 'A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon'

"This time it's Farmageddon!" Studiocanal UK has debuted the first official teaser trailer for A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, the latest comedy from stop-motion studio Aardman Animations. This is a sequel to the surprisingly successful first Shaun the Sheep Movie, released in 2015, and this time the sheep are heading to space! Seriously. When an alien with amazing powers crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun the Sheep goes on a mission to shepherd the intergalactic visitor home before a sinister organization can capture her. "It’s close encounters of the herd kind in Shaun’s new out of this world movie." The voice cast includes Justin Fletcher and John Sparkes. This is a simple teaser without much, but it's amusing and a good way to re-introduce the characters. Worth a watch to liven your day with some Aardman humor.

First teaser trailer (+ poster) for Aardman's A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, from YouTube:

Strange lights over the quiet town of Mossingham herald the arrival of a mystery visitor from far across the galaxy… but at nearby Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun has other things on his mind, as his mischievous schemes are continually thwarted by an exasperated Bitzer. When an impish and adorable alien with amazing powers crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun soon sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure, setting off on a mission to shepherd the intergalactic visitor home before a sinister organisation can capture her…can Shaun and the flock avert Farmageddon on Mossy Bottom Farm before it’s too late? A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon is directed by filmmakers Will Becher (a lead animator for Aardman) & Richard Phelan (a storyboard artist for Aardman) both making their feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Jon Brown and Mark Burton, based on the characters created by Nick Park. StudioCanal will release Aardman's A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon in the UK next October. Lionsgate will release the film first in the US starting on May 15th, 2019 next summer. Who's in?