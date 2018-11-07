First Teaser Trailer for Animated Pets Sequel 'The Secret Life of Pets 2'

"I don't want to go to the vet…!" Universal + Illumination Entertainment have debuted the first amusing teaser trailer for Chris Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets 2, the sequel to the animated hit from a few years ago about pets and the life they have after their owners leave for work. This sequel is directed by the same director, and written by the same writer, so it's very much a continuation of the original. The huge voice cast includes Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Albert Brooks, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Kylie Hart, Nick Kroll, and Pete Holmes. This is just a teaser but it's a fun re-introduction to all these adorable pets and I'm looking forward to seeing more footage soon.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets 2, from YouTube:

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination Entertainment founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel. The Secret Life of Pets 2 is once again directed by animation filmmaker Chris Renaud, who directed the first Pets movie, as well as Despicable Me, The Lorax, and Despicable Me 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Brian Lynch (who also wrote the first film). The film is produced by animation studio Illumination Entertainment. Universal will release Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets 2 in theaters everywhere starting June 7th, 2019 next summer. First impression?