First Trailer for Acclaimed Horror Thriller 'Cam' About a Camgirl Copy

"Unexpected things happen to test us… It isn't safe." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for an acclaimed tech-driven psychological thriller titled Cam, which has been playing at film festivals this fall. The film won Best Screenplay and Best First Feature at the Fantasia Film Festival this year, and also stopped by Fantastic Fest. Alice, an ambitious online camgirl, wakes up one day to discover she's been replaced on her show with an exact replica of herself. Things get weirder and weirder as she tries to figure out who she is and what's going on. Madeline Brewer stars, along with Patch Darragh, Melora Walters, Devin Druid, Imani Hakim, Michael Dempsey, Flora Diaz, Samantha Robinson, and Jessica Parker Kennedy. There has been quite a bit of buzz about this at the festivals, it definitely looks totally wild and trippy and twisted.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Goldhaber's Cam, direct from Bloody Disgusting's YouTube:

Cam follows Alice (Madeline Brewer), an ambitious camgirl, who wakes up one day to discover she’s been replaced on her show with an exact replica of herself. As this copy begins to push the boundaries of Alice's internet identity, the control that Alice has over her life, and the men in it, vanishes. While she struggles to regain what she's lost, she slowly finds herself drawn back to her show and to the mysterious person who has taken her place. Cam is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Daniel Goldhaber, making his feature directorial debut after a couple of short films previously. The screenplay is written by Isa Mazzei; based on a story by Daniel Goldhaber & Isa Mazzei & Isabelle Link-Levy. This premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival this year, and also played at Fantastic Fest and the London Film Festival. Netflix will release Goldhaber's Cam streaming exclusively starting on November 16th this month. Who's interested in finding out more?