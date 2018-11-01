First Trailer for Alex Pettyfer's Directorial Debut Noir Film 'Back Roads'

"So twisted. Full of secrets." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the first official trailer for an indie noir thriller titled Back Roads, which first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Back Roads is also the directorial debut of English actor Alex Pettyfer, who also stars in the film as a young man stuck in the Pennsylvania backwoods caring for his three younger sisters after the death of his abusive father and the arrest of his mother. When he strikes up an affair with a local married woman, long-dormant family secrets bubble to the surface in this "back roads" thriller. The film's full cast includes Jennifer Morrison, Nicola Peltz, Chiara Aurelia, Hala Finley, June Carryl, Robert Patrick, with Juliette Lewis. This looks like a gritty, sweaty backwoods noir film for sure - and I'll admit that it doesn't seem so bad. Worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Pettyfer's Back Roads, direct from YouTube:

Harley Altmeyer (Alex Pettyfer) has to care for his three sisters after his mother is placed in jail for killing his abusive father. Living in the coal town of Laurel Falls in the backwoods of Western Pennsylvania, Harley lusts after a mother of two who lives down the road. Harley's life is further complicated when he becomes the lead suspect in a local murder mystery. Back Roads is the directorial debut of English actor Alex Pettyfer. The screenplay is written by Tawni O'Dell and Adrian Lyne; based on the novel of the same name by Tawni O'Dell, a NY Times Bestseller and an Oprah Book Club Selection. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, but it didn't stop at any other festivals. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Pettyfer's Back Roads in select theaters + on VOD starting December 7th next month. Interested?