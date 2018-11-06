First Trailer for Astral Projection Gone Very Wrong Horror Film 'Astral'

"I can't really tell you how to do it, I can only describe how I did it." Vertical Entertainment has released the first official trailer for an indie horror thriller from the UK titled Astral, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Chris Mul. The film's story follows a metaphysics university student who discovers the practice of "astral projection" and the scientific possibility of a dimension outside our own. Coming to terms with the untimely death of his mother, Alex turns to astral projection in an attempt to reconnect with her. Of course, evil never dies. Astral stars Frank Dillane as Alex, with Vanessa Grasse, Damson Idris, Catherine Steadman, Trevor White, and Darwin Shaw. At first glance, this seems pretty much like every other demonic spirit horror film out there, I'm not really sure what makes it unique. But it's worth a look anyway.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Mul's Astral, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Coming to terms with the explanation of his mother's untimely death, Alex (Dillane) turns to spiritual contact after the relationship with his father breaks down. As a student of metaphysics, Alex learns of the "scientific" premise of astral projection—the ability to project your spirit into an unseen spatial dimension. Attempting to astral project, Alex becomes plagued by shadow spirits—malevolent entities vying to enter his body to access our world. Alex soon learns that he is not the only member of his family to have been besieged by such beings, as his mother’s dark past is brought to his attention. Astral is directed by NY-based filmmaker Chris Mul, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is by Chris Mul & Michael Mul. This just premiered at the San Diego Film Festival. Vertical Entertainment will release Mul's Astral in select theaters + on VOD starting November 23rd this month.