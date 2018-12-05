First Trailer for Branagh's 'All Is True' About Shakespeare's Final Days

"I've lived so long in imaginary worlds, I've lost sight of what is real." Sony Pictures Classics has surprised us with the official trailer for an indie film titled All Is True, directed by Kenneth Branagh (who is also finishing directing Disney's Artemis Fowl as well), starring Kenneth Branagh as the legendary playwright William Shakespeare. The film is about the final days in his life, after he retires. Branagh has long wanted to explore this forgotten and critical period of Shakespeare's life, and "it is a natural and exciting evolution in his career-long passion for" the playwright's work. In addition to Branagh, the ensemble cast includes Judi Dench is his wife Anne, Ian McKellen as the Earl of Southampton, along with Kathryn Wilder, Lolita Chakrabarti, Michael Rouse, Jack Colgrave Hirst, and Matt Jessup. This seems to have some very funky, dry humor in the midst of some serious family drama, and I must admit I am quite curious to see it.

Here's the first official trailer for Kenneth Branagh's All Is True, direct from SPC's YouTube:

The year is 1613, Shakespeare (Kenneth Branagh) is acknowledged as the greatest writer of the age. But disaster strikes when his renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, and devastated, Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a troubled past and a neglected family. Haunted by the death of his only son Hamnet, he struggles to mend the broken relationships with his wife and daughters. In so doing, he is ruthlessly forced to examine his own failings as husband and father. His very personal search for the truth uncovers secrets and lies within a family at war. All Is True is directed by talented Irish actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, director of the films Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Hamlet, Love's Labour's Lost, As You Like It, The Magic Flute, Sleuth, Thor, Macbeth, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Cinderella, and Murder on the Orient Express previously. The screenplay is written by Ben Elton. Sony Classics will release Branagh's All Is True in select US theaters starting on December 21st later this month. First impression?