First Trailers for F. Gary Gray's New 'Men in Black International' Movie

by
December 20, 2018
Men in Black International Trailer

"Always remember: the universe has a way of leading you to where you're supposed to be at the moment you're supposed to be there." Sony Pictures has launched the first two trailers (domestic + international) for Men in Black International, the fourth movie in the Men in Black series, which seems to be more of a reboot than a continuation. This one introduces us to two new MIB members: Chris Hemsworth as Agent H, and Tessa Thompson as Agent M. The plot involves them tackling the "biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization." The impressive main cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, with Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson. This looks fun, but nowhere near as good as the others. Since when is MIB only about fancy weapons and black suits and sunglasses? I want more than that. Take a look and let us know what you think.

Here's the first two trailers (+ poster) for F. Gary Gray's Men in Black International, direct from YouTube:

Men in Black International

For more updates on MIB International, follow on Twitter @meninblack or visit the official website.

"The universe is expanding…" The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization. Men in Black International is directed by American filmmaker F. Gary Gray, director of the films Friday, Set It Off, The Negotiator, A Man Apart, The Italian Job, Be Cool, Law Abiding Citizen, and Straight Outta Compton previously. previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Holloway and Art Marcum; based on the Malibu Comic by Lowell Cunningham. Sony Pictures will release Gray's Men in Black International in theaters everywhere starting June 14th, 2019 next summer. First impression? Who's in?

