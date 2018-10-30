First Trailer for 'Head Full of Honey' Alzheimer's Film with Nick Nolte

"Tell me again how you met Grandma!" Warner Bros has unveiled the first trailer for the new Alzheimer's drama titled Head Full of Honey, formerly known as Honey in the Head. This film is another English language remake (in addition to Cold Pursuit with Liam Neeson) that is directed by the same director who made the original "foreign" film. World famous German actor Til Schweiger directed the original movie, Head Full of Honey, in 2014 and also directs this one, produced by Warner Bros as a big Hollywood feel-good feature. Head Full of Honey stars Nick Nolte as a man suffering from Alzheimer's who embarks on a final road trip with his granddaughter, played by Sophie Lane Nolte. The full cast includes Matt Dillon, Emily Mortimer, Jacqueline Bisset, and Eric Roberts. This looks as intensely emotional as expected.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Til Schweiger's Head Full of Honey, from WB's YouTube:

Matilda (Sophie Lane Nolte) tries to help her grandfather, Amadeus (Nick Nolte), who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, to navigate his forgetfulness, and ends up going on a remarkable adventure with him. Head Full of Honey is directed by German actor-turned-filmmaker Til Schweiger, the director of many German films including The Polar Bear, Barfuss, Rabbit Without Ears, Kokowääh, and Schutzengel previously. The screenplay is written by Jojo Moyes. This is a remake of Schweiger's own 2014 German movie of the same name, with a screenplay by Hilly Martinek & Til Schweiger. Warner Bros will release Schweiger's new Head Full of Honey movie in theaters everywhere starting November 30th this fall. Who wants to watch this?