First Trailer for Horror Comedy 'Zoo' About a Couple Stuck at Home

by
November 6, 2018
Source: YouTube

Zoo Trailer

"It's like we're the only two people left in the world." Ping Pong Film has released their first trailer for an indie horror comedy titled Zoo, the latest film from young Swedish filmmaker Antonio Tublen (aka Antonio Steve Tublén of LFO previously). The film is about a married couple struggling with their relationship who end up stuck together in their apartment when a zombie apocalypse breaks out. They can't go anywhere else, so they must figure out how to deal with each other in order to survive. Until others show up. It's a good concept, but the execution is awful. Zoo stars Zoë Tapper and Ed Speleers, with a small cast including Jan Bijvoet and Antonia Campbell-Hughes. The film just premiered at the Sitges Film Festival, where I saw it and did not like it one bit. I really wanted it to be better, but unfortunately it's a disaster in every way.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Antonio Steve Tublén's Zoo, direct from YouTube:

Zoo Poster

Karen and John (Zoë Tapper and Ed Speleers) have lost their spark in married life the day they were notified that they were unable to conceive. Now they almost live like the walking dead, imprisoned by everyday life and on the verge of divorce. When the world is hit by a pandemic that really turns people into zombies, the couple have to lock themselves in their apartment, waiting for rescue. While the world outside is falling apart, they are forced to find their way back to each other and reclaim their lost love. Zoo is both written and directed by Swedish filmmaker Antonio Steve Tublén, director of the films Original and LFO previously, as well as a few short films. This just premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last month. The film doesn't have any official release dates set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Interested?

