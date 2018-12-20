First Trailer for Indie Comedy 'I Hate Kids' Starring Tom Everett Scott

"I'm telling you - he's up to something." Freestyle Digital Media has released an official trailer for another awkward indie comedy titled I Hate Kids, the latest from comedy filmmaker / actor John Asher. The film hasn't played at any film festivals and it's obvious why once you take a look at this. I Hate Kids is about a life-long bachelor who is finally settling down. On the brink of his wedding he is surprised to find he has a 13 year old son, but he still can't stand kids and wants to send him back to live with his biological mother, except that no one has any clue who that might be. So he hits the road with the boy and a neurotic, inept psychic to track down dozens of his disgraced ex-flings. Tom Everett Scott stars, with Tituss Burgess, Rachel Boston, Rhea Seehorn, Julian Feder, Marisa Tomei, Julie Ann Emery, and Bryan Batt. Yet another "who's the other parent" comedy, that looks just as terrible as all the others that came before it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for John Asher's I Hate Kids, direct from YouTube:

A man who has everything finds out he has the one thing he never wanted. Nick Pearson, a former lothario and author of a best-selling memoir titled I Hate Kids, is about to marry the woman of his dreams (Rachel Boston) who shares his disinterest in becoming a parent. Everything changes when awkward 13-year-old Mason (Julian Feder) interrupts their rehearsal dinner claiming to be Nick's son. With the assistance of flamboyant radio show psychic The Amazing Fabular (Tituss Burgess) and with days until the wedding, the three strangers embark on a wild road trip to find out which of a dozen eccentric women from Nick’s past could possibly be Mason's mother. I Hate Kids is directed by American actor-filmmaker John Asher, director of films including Diamonds, Thank Heaven, Dirty Love, Wreckage, Somebody Marry Me, and A Boy Called Po previously. The screenplay is written by Frank Dietz and Todd Traina. Freestyle will release Asher's I Hate Kids in select theaters + on VOD starting January 18th, 2019 coming up just next month.