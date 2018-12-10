Full Trailer for J.C. Chandor's Special Forces Heist Film 'Triple Frontier'

"There is no ground support… You cannot go back to your normal life after tonight." Netflix has debuted the first trailer for Triple Frontier, an action film involving Special Forces pulling off a special heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. This project has been in development for years, and was being developed as the next film from Kathryn Bigelow. The screenplay is by Mark Boal, who worked with Bigelow on The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, and is now partnered with director J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, All Is Lost, A Most Violent Year). Triple Frontier stars an impressive ensemble cast including Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Helund, Pedro Pascal, plus Adria Arjona, Sheila Vand, Christine Horn, and Reynaldo Gallegos. This looks damn good, though I'm much more interested in the heist and the plans they're putting in place than the action in this. So far this looks great.

Here's the first official trailer for J.C. Chandor's Triple Frontier, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

A group of former Special Forces operatives (Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Helund, Pedro Pascal) reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival. Triple Frontier is directed by American filmmaker J.C. Chandor, director of the films Margin Call, All Is Lost, and A Most Violent Year previously. The screenplay is written by J.C. Chandor and Mark Boal, from a story by Mark Boal. This has not premiered at any film festivals or anywhere else. Netflix will release Chandor's Triple Frontier streaming + in theaters starting in March 2019. Stay tuned for updates. First impression?