First Trailer for Jordan Peele's New Film 'Us' Starring Lupita Nyong'o

"Stick with me, and I'll keep you safe." Universal has debuted the first trailer for Jordan Peele's new film Us, arriving in theaters in March. This follow-up to Peele's hugely successful Get Out is another horror thriller, with little known about the plot before this trailer. Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke stars as husband and wife of a family who take their kids to their beach house, but some mysterious people arrive and suddenly things get really crazy. The cast includes Elisabeth Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kara Hayward, Anna Diop, Tim Heidecker, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Nathan Harrington, plus Evan Alex and Madison Curry as their kids. We've been waiting to get a look at this, and it's finally time, and DAMN does this look gnarly. One hell of a freaky trailer, and I still don't know what's going on. Must watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ first posters) for Jordan Peele's Us, direct from Universal's YouTube:

A mother and father (Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke) take their kids to their beach house, expecting to enjoy time with friends, but their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some visitors arrive uninvited. Us is directed by American actor / writer / comedian / filmmaker Jordan Peele, his second feature film after directing Get Out previously. He has also produced a few movies, in addition to working on the script for Keanu, including BlacKkKlansman. This might secretly premiere at a festival, but nothing is announced yet. Universal will release Peele's Us in theaters everywhere starting March 15th, 2019 coming up soon. Follow Jordan on Twitter @JordanPeele for updates. First impression? Who's excited to see this already?