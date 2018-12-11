Incredible Trailer for Doc 'Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski'

"What's going on in this guy's head must be vast." Netflix has debuted a trailer for a new art documentary titled Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski, a Searching for Sugar Man-esque story about a forgotten Polish artist, directed by Ireneusz "Irek" Dobrowolski. Don't know who this Szukalski is? That's the point of the film. The doc is about Polish painter and sculptor Stanisław Szukalski, an artist that not many people are familiar with. The story goes that in 1968, pop culture collector Glenn Bray discovered a book with his art. Then on a trip to a local bookstore, discovered that the artist was still alive, and lived near him. So he went to find him. The film is produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, and features narration by Nick Tate. This trailer is incredibly captivating, I'm already entirely sold on this. I need to hear his story! And learn more about him! What really is going on inside this guy's head? Where does his creativity come from?

Official trailer for Irek Dobrowolski's doc Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski, on YouTube:

This documentary takes us inside the mind of one of the last century's great characters, offering a startling look at how history can stand in the way of true artistic genius in one generation while stepping aside to reveal it dramatically in the next. In 1968, pop culture collector Glenn Bray, who had an interest in surrealist art, happened upon an unusual book featuring the art of Stanislav Szukalski. Like most people, Bray had never heard of Szukalski, but he delighted in showing the book of drawings and photos of sculptures to his circle of friends in the underground art comic world. It was a few years later when Bray noticed an unusual poster depicting Copernicus on the wall of a small bookstore in Tarzana – something he immediately recognized as the work of Szukalski. The bookseller informed him that the artist himself had given the poster as a gift – in fact, he also lived nearby. Bray couldn’t believe it – this long-forgotten genius was still alive, and in the same area code. Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski is directed by Polish filmmaker Irek Dobrowolski, director of the documentary The Portraitist previously. Netflix will release the doc streaming exclusively starting December 21st later this month. Anyone interested in this?