Formidable First Trailer for New 'Hellboy' Film Starring David Harbour

"Does it do anything special?" "Yeah - it smashes things real good." Summit + Lionsgate have unveiled the first official trailer for the new Hellboy movie, directed by Neil Marshall (Dog Soldiers, The Descent, Doomsday, Centurion). This fresh reboot of the live-action Hellboy movie series re-casts the main role, with David Harbour playing the big red guy with horns and a stone arm. This looks like another new origin story, taking us through his usual routine working for the B.P.R.D, cleaning up nasty paranormal bad guys for the government. The primary cast includes Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Daniel Dae Kim, Sasha Lane, Thomas Haden Church, Penelope Mitchell, Sophie Okonedo, Brian Gleeson, and Kristina Klebe. This looks a bit more humorous than Guillermo del Toro's version, and much more violent and fully R-rated as well. I will need to warm up to it a bit more, but I'm digging this first look so far. Fire it up below.

Here's the first red band trailer (+ two new posters) for Neil Marshall's Hellboy, direct from YouTube:

Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy (David Harbour), a demon caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge. This new Hellboy is directed by English filmmaker Neil Marshall, director of the films Dog Soldiers, The Descent, Doomsday, and Centurion previously, as well as a segment of the anthology film Tales of Halloween, and a few episodes of the latest "Westworld" and "Lost in Space" TV shows. The screenplay is written by Andrew Cosby and Christopher Golden, based on the Dark Horse comic books first created by Mike Mignola in 1993. Featuring music composed by Benjamin Wallfisch. Summit + Lionsgate will release Marhsall's new Hellboy in theaters everywhere starting on April 12th, 2019 coming up this spring. First impression? Who's into this already?