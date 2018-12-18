First Trailer for Richard Linklater's Film 'Where'd You Go, Bernadette'

"She didn't just vanish!" Annapurna Pictures has released the fun, first trailer for Richard Linklater's latest film, called Where'd You Go, Bernadette, adapted from Maria Semple's novel of the same name. The film is about a missing woman, as the title hints at. After her anxiety-ridden mother disappears, 15-year-old Bee does everything she can to track her down, discovering details about her troubled past in the process. Newcomer Emma Nelson stars as Bee, with an impressive ensemble cast including Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoe Chao, and Laurence Fishburne. This looks like a more mainstream flick from Linklater, with some charm and wit and mystery, of course. I'm not sure what to make of this from this trailer, but I'm still interested because it is Linklater.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Richard Linklater's Where'd You Go, Bernadette, from YouTube:

Linklater's Where'd You Go, Bernadette is based on the runaway bestseller about Bernadette Fox, a Seattle woman who had it all - a loving husband and a brilliant daughter. When she unexpectedly disappears, her family sets off on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where she might have gone. Where'd You Go, Bernadette is directed by iconic American filmmaker Richard Linklater, of films including Boyhood, Before Sunrise / Sunset / Midnight, Bernie, Me and Orson Welles, Fast Food Nation, School of Rock, Waking Life, Dazed and Confused, Slacker, Everybody Wants Some, and Last Flag Flying previously. The screenplay is co-written by Richard Linklater & Holly Gent & Vince Palmo; based on the novel written by Maria Semple. The film will likely premiere at a few film festivals before opening. Annapurna will release Linklater's Where'd You Go, Bernadette in select theaters starting March 22nd, 2019. First impression?