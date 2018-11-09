First Trailer for 'RoboDoc: The Creation of Robocop' Film History Doc

"Part legend, part icon, all hero." The first trailer it out for a cinema history documentary titled RoboDoc: The Creation of Robocop. As the title clearly states, the doc film is about Paul Verhoeven"s seminal sci-fi classic RoboCop from 1987, and how it was made, and the influence it had, and the sequels that followed, and everything else. This project was funded on Kickstarter a few years back, and they're still working on finishing it up, getting it ready for release. "RoboCop has since become one of the most iconic and successful movies of the 1980s, a movie that was well ahead of its time and has left a lasting impression on fans across the globe. RoboCop is a film many fans watched as children when they were too young to understand the social commentary of this R-Rated movie, yet they were instantly hooked on the future of law enforcement." Indeed. This is a very long trailer (over 5 minutes!) but it covers plenty of the film's history and much more.

Here's the first trailer for Chris Griffiths' doc RoboDoc: The Creation of Robocop, from Facebook:

Robocop is a movie that impacted a generation, particularly young boys who were too young to watch it in the first place. RoboDoc is a feature length fan-funded documentary exploring the making of the 1987 cult-classic, the sequels and its 30 year legacy. RoboDoc: The Creation of Robocop is directed by filmmaker Chris Griffiths, of other film history documentaries previously including You're So Cool, Brewster! The Story of Fright Night and Pennywise: The Story of IT. The project was successfully funded on Kickstarter back in 2016, and is still in development and post-production now. They're hoping it will be completed and ready for release sometime in 2019. Stay tuned. Visit the film's Facebook page. Who's excited to watch this?