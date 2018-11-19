First Trailer for the PG-13 Holiday Re-Release 'Once Upon a Deadpool'

"Filtered through the prism of child-like innocence. And nobody does childlike innocence like you, Fred…" Well, here we go. 20th Century Fox has released an official trailer for the upcoming re-release of Deadpool 2 as a PG-13 holiday movie, titled now Once Upon a Deadpool. This is actually happening, and this will be playing in theaters. Reynolds states: "Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006. I've said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said 'Yes' on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage…" So, now they got Fred Savage to add a bit to the film paying an homage to his role in The Princess Bride. Deadpool 2's cast includes Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, T.J. Miller, Eddie Marsan, Zazie Beetz, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Julian Dennison, and Stefan Kapicic. This may actually be worth going to see in theaters.

Here's the first official trailer for David Leitch's Once Upon a Deadpool, direct from Fox's YouTube:

To kick off the holiday season audiences of almost all ages will soon be able to enjoy the Merc with the Mouth's reimagining of Deadpool 2, filtered through the prism of childlike innocence. Fred Savage will join Reynolds in new scenes for Once Upon a Deadpool in an homage to Savage's starring role in the 1987 bedtime-story classic The Princess Bride. Fred remarked, "while my participation in this film was anything but voluntary, I am happy to learn that Fudge Cancer will be the beneficiary of this shameless cash grab." For every ticket sold, $1 will go to the charity Fudge Cancer - previously known as Fuck Cancer, who have graciously changed their name to be more PG-13 friendly for the 12 days of Once Upon A Deadpool's release. Deadpool 2 is directed by filmmaker David Leitch, a former stuntman making his second film after Atomic Blonde. The screenplay is written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (who wrote the Golden Globe nominated first Deadpool movie, as well as Zombieland and G.I. Joe: Retaliation) with some additional script work by Drew Goddard. 20th Century Fox first released Deadpool 2 in theaters originally in May 2018. The new PG-13 version Once Upon a Deadpool arrives in theaters starting December 12th.