First Trailer for Thriller 'Greta' with Isabelle Huppert & Chloe Moretz

"She's really freaking me out." Focus Features has debuted the first official trailer for an indie thriller titled Greta, the latest feature from Academy Award-winning Irish filmmaker Neil Jordan (Interview with the Vampire, The End of the Affair, Breakfast on Pluto, The Brave One, Ondine, Byzantium). This extra creepy suspense thriller premiered at the Toronto Film Festival already, and opens in theaters in March. From the looks, it seems to be like a new mash-up of A Simple Favor and Misery and Gone Girl, with some other unexpected twists thrown in. Isabelle Huppert stars with Chloe Moretz, two people living in New York City who become friends. But Frances soon discovers "nothing in Greta's life is what it seems." The full cast includes Maika Monroe, Parker Sawyers, Zawe Ashton, Stephen Rea, and Colm Feore. This looks very twisted and crazy and totally demented, which might be just what the doctor ordered. Get a peek below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Neil Jordan's Greta, direct from Focus' YouTube:

A sweet, naïve young woman trying to make it on her own in New York, Frances (Chloë Grace Moretz) doesn’t think twice about returning the handbag she finds on the subway to its rightful owner. That owner is Greta (Isabelle Huppert), an eccentric French piano teacher with a love for classical music and an aching loneliness. Having recently lost her mother, Frances grows closer to widowed Greta. The two become fast friends — but Greta's maternal charms begin to dissolve and grow increasingly disturbing as Frances discovers that nothing in Greta's life is what it seems. Greta is directed by Irish filmmaker Neil Jordan, director of films including Mona Lisa, The Crying Game, Interview with the Vampire, Michael Collins, The End of the Affair, The Good Thief, Breakfast on Pluto, The Brave One, Ondine, and Byzantium previously. The screenplay is co-written by Ray Wright and Neil Jordan; from a story by Ray Wright. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this fall, but hasn't played at any other fests. Focus Features will release Jordan's Greta in select theaters starting March 1st, 2019 coming up this winter. Interested?