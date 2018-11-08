First Trailer for 'UglyDolls' Animated Movie from Troublemaker Studios

"Good morning Uglyville!" STX Entertainment has unveiled the first trailer for the animated UglyDolls movie, in theaters next May. This is based on the beloved-worldwide little weirdo plush dolls, first created by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim in 2001. This movie has been in development for years, and it's STX's first animated "family" project, co-produced by Robert Rodriguez's Troublemaker Studios - crazy enough. STX's UglyDolls is an animated musical adventure starring the acting & singing voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, and Pitbull. The story follows a group of UglyDolls who "confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing." Sounds just like the Trolls movie. The voice cast also features Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, and Wang Leehom. Hang with the weirdos below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kelly Asbury's UglyDolls, direct from STX's YouTube:

The free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don't have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most. UglyDolls is directed by American animation filmmaker Kelly Asbury, formerly a Disney storyboard artist in the 90s, and director of the films Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Shrek 2, Gnomeo & Juliet, and Smurfs: The Lost Village previously. The screenplay is written by Erica Rivinoja, with additional writing by Vivian Wang; based on the characters created by David Horvath and Sun-min Kim. Produced by Robert Rodriguez's Troublemaker Studios and Original Force. STX Ent. will open Kelly Asbury's UglyDolls movie in theaters everywhere starting on May 10th, 2019 at the start of summer next year. Your thoughts?