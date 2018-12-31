First Trailer for Victorian Supernatural Thriller 'The Isle' from Scotland

"This is a dead isle. We're only here because we've no choice." Great Point Media recently debuted the first official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled The Isle, set in 1846 on a remote island off the west coast of Scotland. Based loosely on Scottish ghostly folklore with inspiration from the Greek sirens, the film is about three survivors from a mysterious sinking of their merchant ship who find themselves stuck on a small isle, where the only inhabitants seem just as strange as the things that begin to happen. From director Matthew Butler-Hart, The Isle features Conleth Hill, Alex Hassell, Tori Butler-Hart, Fisayo Akinade, Alix Wilton Regan, Graham Butler, and Emma King. If you're in the mood for a misty, chilling Scottish isle supernatural horror, then this is just what you've been waiting to see. Looks like it has a few spooky scenes.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Butler-Hart's The Isle, direct from YouTube:

On a remote island off the west coast of Scotland in 1846 a heavy storm hits, causing a ship to sink. Three survivors row through a thick early morning mist, lost and disorientated. The mist begins to clear and The Isle appears before them. They soon discover that it is almost abandoned except for four sole residents: an old harbour man, a farmer, his niece and a young mad woman. Once rested and recovered the sailors are desperate to leave and return to the mainland, but the promised boat never appears. One of them starts to investigate and learns of a tragedy at sea that occurred five years previously causing several young men from the island to perish. When his two shipmates meet with accidents, the myth of a ghostly siren haunting the island leads him to uncover the truth whilst he battles to save his own life. The Isle is directed by English actor-filmmaker Matthew Butler-Hart, director of the films Miss in Her Teens and Two Down previously. The screenplay is written by Matthew Butler-Hart and Tori Butler-Hart. Great Point Media will release Butler-Hart's The Isle in select US theaters starting February 8th coming up. So who's interested?