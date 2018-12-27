Florence Pugh & Jack Lowden in 'Fighting with My Family' UK Trailer

"You have to have the spark - it's what the audience falls in love with." Lionsgate UK has released a new official UK trailer for the upcoming movie Fighting with My Family, described as a "heartwarming and smart comedy that proves everything is worth fighting for when it comes to family." The movie is about a former wrestler and his family who make a living performing at small venues around the UK, whose kids get the shot of a lifetime when they're invited to try out to join the World Wrestling Entertainment league in America. The main cast includes Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, plus Vince Vaughn, Stephen Merchant, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson playing himself. This trailer focuses more on the British side of things, considering this wrestling family is originally from the UK, and has a bit of extra footage for those of you curious about this. I'm still not sure if it's going to be any good. Take a look.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ US poster) for Stephen Merchant's Fighting with My Family, on YouTube:

You can still watch the first US trailer for Merchant's Fighting with My Family here, to see more footage.

Based on a true story, Fighting with My Family follows reformed gangster Ricky, his wife Julia (Lena Headey), and their daughter Paige (Florence Pugh) and son Zak (Jack Lowden) as they make a living wrestling together in tiny venues. When Paige and Zak get the opportunity to try out for WWE, the family grabs a once-in-a-lifetime chance to turn their wildest dreams into a dazzling future. However, brother and sister quickly discover that to become superstars, both their talent and their relationship will be put to the test. Fighting with My Family is directed by English filmmaker-writer Stephen Merchant, director of the film Cemetery Junction previously, as well as "The Office", "Konttori", and plenty of other TV work. The screenplay is also written by Stephen Merchant. MGM will release Merchant's Fighting with My Family in theaters everywhere starting February 14th, 2019 coming up in a few months. Who still wants to see this?