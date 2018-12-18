Fox Drops a 'Greatest Christmas Story Ever Told' Trailer for 'Die Hard'

"'Twas the night before Christmas, at Nakatomi Plaza, the office party was festive, but soon interrupted by drama. Hans Gruber and his men, had forced their way in, and taken everyone hostage, trapping them within. But how could they know, there was a cop up above, John McClane had arrived, to win back his wife’s love. He would take them all out, winning everyone’s praise, Welcoming Christmas Day, with his favorite catchphrase." The debate rages on: is Die Hard a real Christmas movie or not? 20th Century Fox has stirred the pot yet again by releasing a fun new trailer for the original Die Hard movie, selling it as fun, cheerful Christmas comedy classic. Which is quite funny, because they're clearly playing at its holiday-time attention and sort of picking a side, while also promoting their own re-release on Blu-Ray. Clever work, Fox.

Here's the new holiday trailer (+ a fun book cover) for John McTiernan's Die Hard, from Fox's YouTube:

John McClane (Bruce Willis), officer of the NYPD, tries to save his wife Holly Gennaro and several others that were taken hostage by German terrorist Hans Gruber during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles. Die Hard is directed by John McTiernan, making his third feature film at the time after Nomads and Predator previously. The film was released in July of 1988, opening limited at first then expanding to wide release. It was beat the box office by Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Coming to America, which were playing for weeks. It went on to earn $83 million that year. The movie has become the annual topic of debate regarding whether it really is a Christmas movie. Fox released this new trailer to promote yet another Christmas-themed 30th anniversary Blu-ray release of the entire series. What do you make of this?