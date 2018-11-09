French Trailer for Mia Hansen-Løve's Film 'Maya' Set Mostly in India

"What are you doing in Goa?" Les Films du Losange has revealed the first official trailer for the indie drama Maya, the latest film made by acclaimed French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve (of Father of My Children, Goodbye First Love, Eden). This film is mostly in English, as it's about a French war journalist who makes it home after being held captive in Syria. He travels to Goa, India where he meets an intelligent young woman and spends time trying to recover. Roman Kolinka stars as the French man, and Aarshi Banerjee stars as Maya, with a small cast including Suzan Anbeh, Judith Chemla, Anjali Khurana, and Pathy Aiyar. I saw this at the Toronto Film Festival where it premiered (read my full review), and it's a bit low key, but still contains all the uplifting, honest emotions that make Mia Hansen-Løve's films so wonderful. See below.

Here's the first official French trailer for Mia Hansen-Løve's Maya, direct from YouTube (via TFS):

Gabriel is a 30-year-old war correspondent whose beat is the Middle East. Recently taken hostage while on the job in Syria and then released, he believes he may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. On the advice of a psychiatrist, he travels to India to visit his godfather. There, he encounters Maya, his godfather's college-aged daughter, and a relationship gradually begins to stir, despite the decade or so between them. As Gabriel slowly adjusts to safety and society in India, he also reintegrates into normal life — and back into parts of his past that resurface during his trip. Maya is both written and directed by talented French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve, creator of the films All Is Forgiven, Father of My Children, Goodbye First Love, Eden, and Things to Come previously. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this fall, and also played at the London Film Festival. Mia Hansen-Løve's Maya will open in theaters in France starting this December, but still has no other release dates set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression?