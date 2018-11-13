Full Behind-the-Scenes Featurette for James Wan's 'Aquaman' Movie

"Once they put all these things together behind James' vision - blows my mind, still." Are you ready to dive in? Warner Bros has unveiled a new behind-the-scenes featurette for James Wan's Aquaman movie, giving us an extended look at the making of this massive superhero epic. There's only one month left until this hits theaters. The character of Aquaman, also known as Arthur Curry, first appeared in Zack Snyder's Justice League movie, and this solo feature takes place after the events of that movie. Jason Momoa stars as the DC superhero Aquaman, with a huge ensemble cast including Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Randall Park, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe, Graham McTavish, Temuera Morrison, Ludi Lin, Michael Beach, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. I'm kinda excited to see this, even if it does look glossy in the trailers, at least they shot a little practical action. This is a cool featurette.

Here's the extended behind-the-scenes featurette for James Wan's Aquaman, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can still watch the Comic-Con trailer for James Wan's Aquaman here, or the full extended trailer here.

Following the events of the Justice League movie, Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), the reluctant ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, is caught in a battle between surface dwellers that threaten his oceans and his own people, who are ready to lash out and invade the surface. Aquaman is directed by Australian filmmaker James Wan, director of the films Saw, Dead Silence, Death Sentence, Insidious, The Conjuring, Insidious: Chapter 2, Furious 7, and The Conjuring 2 most recently. The screenplay is written by Will Beall, from a story by James Wan, Geoff Johns, and Will Beall. Based on the DC Comics character created by Mort Weisinger and Paul Norris. Warner Bros will release James Wan's Aquaman in theaters everywhere starting on December 21st during the holidays later this year. Looking good? Who's excited to see this in theaters?