Full Trailer for Alien Thriller 'Captive State' from Director Rupert Wyatt

"Unless we fight back, we've got a chance." Focus Features has finally released the full-length official trailer for the original sci-fi thriller titled Captive State, the latest from director Rupert Wyatt (The Escapist, Rise of the Planet of the Apes). Set in Chicago, the story takes place nearly a decade after occupation by an extra-terrestrial force. It explores the lives on both sides of the conflict – the collaborators and dissidents. This looks killer! Captive State stars Vera Farmiga, Madeline Brewer, John Goodman, Alan Ruck, Kevin J. O'Connor, James Ransone, Jonathan Majors, D.B. Sweeney, Ashton Sanders, Kevin Dunn, Ta'Rhonda Jones, along with Kiki Layne (from If Beale Street Could Talk) and Machine Gun Kelly. I love the way they've been marketing this, revealing more and more with each new trailer. All the big reveals are at the end of this, and while I still don't know what's going on, this looks awesome. Very excited.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Rupert Wyatt's Captive State, direct from Focus' YouTube:

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Rupert Wyatt's Captive State here, and the second teaser here.

No crime. No poverty. No unemployment. The state of our union is strong. Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, Captive State explores the lives on both sides of the conflict – the collaborators and dissidents. Captive State is directed by talented English filmmaker Rupert Wyatt, director of the films Subterrain, The Escapist, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and The Gambler previously. The screenplay is written by Erica Beeney & Rupert Wyatt. Focus Features will release Wyatt's Captive State in theaters everywhere starting on March 29th, 2019 next year. Learn more about "The Legislature" here: thelegislaturegov.com. How does that look? Who is excited for this now?