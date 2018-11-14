Full Trailer for Animated Theme Park Adventure Comedy 'Wonder Park'

"Welcome to the park - have a nice day!" Paramount Animation has debuted the full, official trailer for their latest creation, an animated adventure movie titled Wonder Park taking us to a magical amusement park called Wonderland. There isn't much known about the story, except that it involves this park "where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive." This seems like a mash-up of Zootopia and Tomorrowland, with everything being so imaginative, plus all the talking animals. Brianna Denski voices June, and the primary cast includes Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Mila Kunis, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Norbert Leo Butz, and Ken Hudson Campbell. This looks like a ton of fun, though I'm not sure about the infighting in the park, but the rest of it seems thoroughly entertaining.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ new poster) for Paramount Animation's Wonder Park, from YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Paramount's Wonder Park here, to see the original introduction.

A story of a girl, some animals, and a magic amusement park. Paramount Animation's Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June (Brianna Denski) comes alive. They still haven't officially announced a director's name for Wonder Park, oddly enough. The screenplay is written by Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec; from a story by Robert Gordon and Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec. This is made by animation studio Paramount Animation (The Little Prince, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, Anomalisa). Paramount will release Wonder Park in theaters everywhere starting March 15th, 2019 early next year. Looking better? Who's excited to see this?