Full Trailer for Deep Space Monster Sci-Fi Thriller 'Beyond White Space'

"Wherever that signal goes, we go." Vertical Entertainment has debuted the first official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled Beyond White Space, an original concept from writers Ryan Colucci and Clay McLeod Chapman. Set in 2150 in another part of the galaxy - when a deep space fishing vessel is robbed by a gang of pirates, the Captain makes a daring decision to go after a rare and nearly extinct species. On the hunt, his obsession propels them further into space and danger as the crew spins into a downward spiral of mutiny and betrayal. That sounds like a very cool setup for a thrilling sci-fi adventure, but alas the trailer doesn't look that great. The sci-fi stars Holt McCallany, Zulay Henao, Dave Sheridan, James Devoti, Jocko Sims, Kodi Kitchen, Mike Genovese, and Tiffany Brouwer. This has some big ideas in it, including one huge space monster (how? why? what?) but I'm curious anyway. Always up for more deep space movies.

Here's the first official trailer for Ken Locsmandi's Beyond White Space, direct from YouTube:

2150 A.D. The Essex, a deep space fishing vessel for industry giant, AmberCorp, is ready to make its final harvest of the season. The ship brushes with a rare creature, mammoth in size and highly territorial. Could this be the same leviathan that killed Richard and Owen's father? To make matters worse, a vicious band of scavengers intercept the transmission and infiltrate the Essex, leaving them with nothing. With no cargo and few supplies, the captain makes a daring decision, they will venture into uncharted territory, playing for keeps, to capture the creature for a large black market take. Beyond White Space is directed by filmmaker Ken Locsmandi, an experienced digital artist & visual effects supervisor making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is co-written by Ryan Colucci and Clay McLeod Chapman. Vertical will debut Locsmandi's Beyond White Space in select theaters + on VOD starting December 14th.