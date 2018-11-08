Trailer for Netflix's Release of Andy Serkis' Jungle Book Movie 'Mowgli'

"The jungle is changing… Man is taking more of it." Netflix has unveiled their new official trailer for the next Jungle Book movie titled Mowgli, or in full Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, adapted from Rudyard Kipling's novel. This movie was going to be released by Warner Bros, but they sold it off to Netflix - who is putting it out in theaters later this month before it debuts on streaming in December. Very fast turnaround. This Mowgli is directed by Andy Serkis and features hybrid motion capture CGI with live-action, a bit like the other Jungle Book from Disney. Legend of the Jungle stars young newcomer Rohan Chand as Mowgli, with a big ensemble cast including Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomie Harris, Andy Serkis, Matthew Rhys, Freida Pinto, Peter Mullan, Jack Reynor, Eddie Marsan, and Tom Hollander. We've seen this story so many times, but it still looks exciting & emotional to watch.

Here's the new official Netflix trailer (+ official poster) for Andy Serkis' Mowgli, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch WB's first official trailer for Andy Serkis' Mowgli movie here, for even more footage.

Blending live action and performance capture, the story follows the upbringing of the human child Mowgli (Rohan Chand) raised by a wolf pack in the jungles of India. As he learns the often-harsh rules of the jungle, under the tutelage of a bear named Baloo (Andy Serkis) and a panther named Bagheera (Christian Bale), Mowgli becomes accepted by the animals of the jungle as one of their own. All but one: the fearsome tiger Shere Khan. (Benedict Cumberbatch). But there may be greater dangers lurking in the jungle, as Mowgli comes face to face with his human origins. The other story’s central animal characters are: Kaa, the snake (Cate Blanchett); the leader of the wolf pack, Akela (Peter Mullan); the scavenging hyena, Tabaqui (Tom Hollander); Nisha, the female wolf (Naomie Harris), who adopts the baby Mowgli as one of her cubs; Nisha’s mate, Vihaan (Eddie Marsan); and Mowgli’s Brother Wolf (Jack Reynor). Mowgli is directed by English actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis, director of the film Breathe previously. The screenplay is written by Callie Kloves, adapted from Rudyard Kipling's original novel first published in 1894. Netflix will release Serkis' Mowgli in theaters on November 29th, then streaming starting December 7th. Cool?