Full US Trailer for Nuri Bilge Ceylan's Latest Film 'The Wild Pear Tree'

"A big, bold masterpiece." The Cinema Guild & Film Forum have released an official US trailer for the latest film from acclaimed Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan, titled The Wild Pear Tree or Ahlat Agaci originally in Turkish. It will finally be opening in US cinemas (mostly only in NYC to start) in January, after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and stopping by the Toronto and New York Film Festivals earlier this fall. This film was one my favorite films at Cannes this year, and it has been on my mind quite a bit, since the dialogue is so formidable and intellectual. The story is about a young writer named Sinan who returns to his hometown, dealing with his family and his father, while also struggling to believe whether his dream of becoming a writer is still possible. Dogu Demirkol stars as Sinan, with Murat Cemcir, Bennu Yildirimlar, Hazar Ergüçlü, and Serkan Keskin. It's worth going to see if you're a fan of Ceylan's films.

Sinan (Dogu Demirkol) is passionate about literature and has always wanted to be a writer. Returning to the village where he was born, he pours his heart and soul into scraping together the money he needs to be published, but his father’s debts catch up with him… The Wild Pear Tree is directed by acclaimed Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan, of the films Small Town, Clouds of May, Distant, Climates, Three Monkeys, Once Upon a Time in Anatolia, and Winter Sleep previously. The screenplay is written by Akin Aksu, Ebru Ceylan, and Nuri Bilge Ceylan. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year (read our review) and played at the Toronto, Busan, New York, Sydney, and Stockholm Film Festivals. Film Forum will release Ceylan's The Wild Pear Tree in select US theaters starting on January 30th, 2019 next month.