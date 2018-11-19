Hang Out with Chloe in a Second Teaser for 'The Secret Life of Pets 2'

"I wonder what other sounds I can make?!" Catnip is some potent stuff! Ha ha. Universal + Illumination Entertainment have released the second teaser trailer for Chris Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets 2, the sequel to the animated hit from a few years ago about pets and the life they have after their owners leave for work. This is a teaser focused entirely on the cat Chloe, voiced by Lake Bell, who was also in the original. The first teaser was focused more on the main dog, Max, so expect more character teasers for the other pets as well. The main voice cast also includes Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Dana Carvey, Albert Brooks, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Kylie Hart, Nick Kroll, and Pete Holmes. I'm enjoying the multiple first looks at the big animated movies next year (like Toy Story 4). Gimme more.

Here's the second teaser trailer (+ poster) for Chris Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets 2, from YouTube:

You can watch the first teaser trailer for Illumination's The Secret Life of Pets 2 here, to see more footage.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination Entertainment founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel. The Secret Life of Pets 2 is once again directed by animation filmmaker Chris Renaud, who directed the first Pets movie, as well as Despicable Me, The Lorax, and Despicable Me 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Brian Lynch (who also wrote the first film). The film is produced by animation studio Illumination Entertainment. Universal will release Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets 2 in theaters everywhere starting June 7th, 2019 next summer. Still looking good?