Hang with Zain in Second US Trailer for Nadine Labaki's 'Capernaum'

"I want to sue my parents." That's the most iconic line in this film. Sony Pictures Classics debuted a second US trailer for the film Capernaum, also known as Capharnaüm, which is Lebanon's Oscar submission this year. Directed by actress-filmmaker Nadine Labaki, it premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival (and won the Jury Prize there), and it also played at the New Horizons, Melbourne, Sarajevo, London, and Toronto Film Festivals. Capernaum takes place on the streets of Beirut, following a 12-year-old boy who decides to sue his parents for bringing him into the world. We follow him as he escapes and runs around, trying to survive by begging and stealing, showing us a disheartening, depressing side of the world we tend to ignore. I'm quoted in the trailers and on the posters for this film, it was one of my favorite films at Cannes this year, and ever since I've been doing my best to talk it up. Starring Zain Al Rafeea as Zain. See below.

Here's the second US trailer (+ new poster) for Nadine Labaki's Capernaum, direct from SPC's YouTube:

You can still watch the international trailer for Labaki's Capharnaüm here, plus the other official US trailer.

The film's story revolves around Zain (Zain Al Rafeea), a 12-year-old Lebanese boy who decides to sue his parents for bringing him into the world. Born into urban squalor and a hard life on the streets of Beirut, Zain is already serving a five-year sentence, for stabbing the man who bought his 11-year-old sister's hand in marriage, and his case against his parents reveals grim details about a home life that's more dangerous than originally thought. Capernaum, also titled Capharnaüm, is directed by acclaimed Lebanese actress-filmmaker Nadine Labaki, director of the films Caramel and Where Do We Go Now? previously. The screenplay is written by Nadine Labaki, Jihad Hojeily, and Michelle Kesrouani. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where it won the Jury Prize. Sony Pictures Classics will release Labaki's Capernaum in select US theaters starting on December 14th later this fall. Looking good? Still interested?