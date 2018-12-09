Hayden Christensen in Trailer for Sci-Fi Action Thriller 'The Last Man'

"We must prepare for the worst of humanity." Lionsgate has launched a trailer for an indie sci-fi action film titled The Last Man, which is pretty much the opposite (in every way) from this year's film The First Man. From director Rodrigo H. Vila, the film stars Hayden Christensen (wait, he's still starring in films?) as a war veteran with post traumatic stress disorder who perceives that the end of the world is coming. After establishing a relationship with a dubious Messiah, he leaves his normal life to begin the construction of a shelter underground and trains himself, in an extreme way, at the cost of everything in his life. When he also believes the Messiah, something extraordinary happens. The cast includes Harvey Keitel, Liz Solari, Marco Leonardi, Fernan Miras, Justin Kelly, and Rafael Spregelburd. While I am always curious about new sci-fi, this looks like one of those throwaway, forgettable action flicks that no one will ever watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rodrigo H. Vila's The Last Man, direct from YouTube:

Kurt Matheson (Hayden Christensen) is a war veteran with PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) who perceives that the end of the world is coming. After establishing a relationship with a dubious Messiah (Harvey Keitel), he leaves his normal life and begins the construction of a shelter underground, training himself, in an extreme way, at the cost of losing everything and making people believe he is insane. When he also believes it, something extraordinary happens. The Last Man is directed by filmmaker Rodrigo H. Vila, making his feature directorial debut after many docs and TV shows previously, including The Hero of Two Sisters Mountain, Boca Juniors 3D: The Movie, and Tango in Paris, Memories of Astor Piazzolla. The screenplay is written by Rodrigo H. Vila & Gustavo Lencina, with collaboration from Dan Bush. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals before this release as far as we know. Lionsgate will debut Vila's The Last Man in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 18th, 2019 early next year. Is anyone interested?