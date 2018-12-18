Hazel Doupe in First Trailer for Irish Boxing Film 'Float Like a Butterfly'

"Let her fight. Let her do what she's born to do." West End Films UK has released the first official UK trailer for an indie drama titled Float Like a Butterfly, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this fall. From writer/director Carmel Winter, this Irish film is "a gender-reversal of classic film Billy Elliot", about a 15-year-old girl raised in camps in rural Ireland who wants to become a champion boxer and fights against all odds to prove her determination and might. Hazel Doupe stars as Frances, with a cast including Dara Devaney, Aidan O'Hare, Hilda Fay, Lalor Roddy, and Johnny Collins. From the producers of Once and Sing Street, the film is about finding the strength and courage to carve out our own destiny. "Our sense of belonging is precious, so how can we balance that need with our need to be free?" First look below.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Carmel Winters' Float Like a Butterfly, from YouTube:

Float Like a Butterfly is a powerful and timely story of a girl's fight for freedom and belonging. In a gender-reversal of classic film Billy Elliot, 15-year-old Frances has to fight for the right to fight back. Raised in roadside camps in rural Ireland, Frances wants to champion her people inside the boxing ring and out, like her idol Muhammad Ali. But society is determined to break her spirit and destroy her way of life. And her father, once her greatest ally, is too defeated himself to imagine any better for his daughter. But Frances was not born to be broken. In the mother of all fights, she must dig deep to find in herself the Champion her father once knew her to be. Float Like a Butterfly is written and directed by Irish playwright / filmmaker Carmel Winters, finishing her second feature after directing Snap in 2010 previously. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this year, and also played at the Stockholm Film Festival. West End Films will release Winters' Float Like a Butterfly sometime in 2019 - stay tuned for more. First impression?