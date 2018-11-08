Hillary Baack & Paul Guyet in Official Trailer for Romance 'You & Me'

"You're not the only one going through something." Freestyle Digital Media has released an official trailer for an indie romantic drama titled You & Me, which premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year. The intimate, honest film is about a deaf woman who meets a man who has recently gone blind, and they slowly begin to fall for each other while struggling with daily life. This is one of the first films to star disabled actors in both leading roles - Hillary Baack as Ella, and Paul Guyet as Tony. It's described as a "funny and moving love story about life’s universal challenges and joys." Also starring Brendan O'Malley, Natasha Ofili, Sally Struthers, Bill A. Jones, and James Tang. This unique indie film is worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alexander Baack's You & Me, direct from YouTube:

Ella (Hillary Baack) is a young woman who has moved to California to research a book. She meets Tony (Paul Guyet), a former photographer and aspiring musician who has recently lost his sight. As friendship turns to possible romance, will these two overcome their expectations of each other, and themselves? You & Me is a funny and moving love story about life’s universal challenges and joys, as well as one of the first feature films to star disabled actors in both leading roles. You & Me is directed by filmmaker Alexander Baack, director of the films Untitled: A Love Story and Hollywood Musical! previously. The screenplay is written by Alexander Baack & Hillary Baack. This premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year. Freestyle DM will release Baack's You & Me direct-to-VOD starting on December 4th this fall. Interested?