Impressive First Trailer for Alvaro Garcia's CGI Short 'The Seed of Juna'

Meet Juna. Okna Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for The Seed of Juna, a new CGI-animated short film made by filmmaker Alvaro Garcia. Garcia is a VFX veteran, working on major Hollywood films for ILM, but this is his latest independent project - a short proof-of-concept for a wicked cool idea about a rebellious girl who is reborn in a different part of the universe after being killed by a ruling religious sect on Earth. "The goal is to offer the audience an adrenaline mix of discovery, awe and discomfort about the wild universe and a human caught up in the middle of it." The full short will be out sometime in early 2019, and we don't usually post trailers for shorts, but this looks so crazy ambitious and we just had to share it. I'm not really sure what's happening on this other world, but these visuals certainly got my attention. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alvaro Garcia's The Seed of Juna, direct from Vimeo:

The Seed of Juna is a taster for a story about a rebellious girl, named Juna, who is reborn in a different part of the universe after being killed by a ruling religious sect on Earth. As she comes to accept her new disposition in an unknown and frightening place, Juna makes several unexpected encounters with both herself and the surroundings. The Seed of Juna is created and directed by filmmaker Alvaro Garcia, a VFX industry veteran, who also made the short film Sumer in 2015. Garcia explains: "The intent of The Seed of Juna is to go further than just a captivating plot. Behind an elaborate storyline hides an entire universe giving many possibilities for the story to evolve either into a full-length feature film or a TV series." Another proof-of-concept pitch. For more info on the project, visit Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?