Intense First Trailer for 'Mine 9' - Another Mine Disaster Survival Film

"Paycheck ain't going to mean shit if you die two miles in, Kenny." View the first official trailer for an indie survival horror-thriller titled Mine 9, about a horrible mine disaster trapping nine men underground. From filmmaker Eddie Mensore, the film takes place in the Appalachians, where miners working two miles into the earth end up stuck underground after a methane explosion leaves them with only one hour of oxygen. Mine 9 stars Terry Serpico, Mark Ashworth, Kevin Sizemore, Clint James, Drew Starkey, Alpha Trivette, Erin Elizabeth Burns, Francine Locke, and Elizabeth Houston. The other recent big mine survival film was The 33, based on the true story. This one looks very dark and murky and muddy, of course, but also a bit more violent and crazy and dangerous. That horror wink at the end of this trailer is a bit odd.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Eddie Mensore's Mine 9, direct from YouTube/Vimeo:

With ever-growing safety concerns at the mine, Zeke struggles with the correct course of action, weighing on one hand the safety of his men, and on the other, the need to earn a steady wage in an economically depressed region. Today, however, fate takes matters into its own hands when a huge methane explosion rips through the mine. Smoke engulfs the men, forcing them to rely on nothing more than, brains, brawn and faulty self-rescuers (oxygen tanks that afford them one hour of air). Mine 9 is the story of the struggle for survival against all odds; men trapped in hell as the result of exploitation, greed and circumstance. Mine 9 is both written and directed by filmmaker Eddie Mensore, making his second feature film after The Deposition and the doc The American Buffalo previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise yet. Mensore's Mine 9 will arrive in theaters sometime in 2019. Visit the official website. Anyone?