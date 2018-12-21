J.K. Simmons is a Haunted Man in First Trailer for Indie 'I'm Not Here'

"You only get one life. Don't waste it." Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled I'm Not Here, which premiered at a few film festivals in 2017 and is getting a small US release in March of next year. From filmmaker Michelle Schumacher, this emotional drama is about a man struggling greatly with the tragic memories of his past while trying to make sense of his present, but realizes time isn't the enemy he believes it is. "Can he move past the pain and forgive his trespassers, and more importantly, forgive himself?" J.K. Simmons stars, along with Sebastian Stan, Maika Monroe, Mandy Moore, Max Greenfield, Iain Armitage, Harold Perrineau, Jeremy Maguire, and David Koechner. This looks incredibly tragic and intense to watch, but also creative and considerably earnest. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michelle Schumacher's I'm Not Here, direct from YouTube:

Steve (J.K. Simmons) is haunted by his past as every object in his home, every sound he hears reminds him of a specific event in his life. Steve connects the events of his life to discover how he ended up alone and broken. As he relives each significant memory, he understands the generational issues that have held him captive like his father before him. Can he move past the pain and forgive his trespassers, and more importantly, forgive himself? I'm Not Here is directed by American filmmaker Michelle Schumacher, director of the film 3 Geezers!, and a few short films previously. The screenplay is by Tony Cummings and Michelle Schumacher. This originally premiered at the Raindance and Camerimage Film Festivals last year. Gravitas will open Schumacher's I'm Not Here in select theaters starting on March 8th, 2019 this winter.