Jodie Whittaker in New US Trailer for Indie Comedy 'Adult Life Skills'

"You need to lighten up!" Screen Media Films has debuted an official US trailer for an indie comedy titled Adult Life Skills, a coming-of-age about an almost-30 woman who needs to grow up and move out of her mum's shed in the backyard. This film originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival back in 2016, and also opened in the UK also in 2016. It's somehow just now getting a US release this January, almost three years later. Jodie Whittaker stars as Anna, a woman comfortable living in her mom's garden shed making funny videos all day with her thumbs, but as she approaches 30, she starts feeling the pressure to move on and "grow up" without compromising her youthful spirit. How quaint. In addition to Whittaker, the film's cast includes Edward Hogg, Lorraine Ashbourne, Brett Goldstein, Eileen Davies, Alice Lowe, and Ozzy Myers. Not really sure this is going to be that good unless you really connect with the main character.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Rachel Tunnard's Adult Life Skills, direct from YouTube:

Anna is stuck: she's approaching 30, living like a hermit in her mum's garden shed and wondering why the suffragettes ever bothered. She spends her days making videos using her thumbs as actors. But Anna doesn't show these videos to anyone and no one knows what they are for. A week before her birthday her Mum serves her an ultimatum - she needs to move out of the shed, get a haircut that doesn't put her gender in question and stop dressing like a homeless teenager. Naturally, Anna tells her Mum to "back the f-off". When her school friend comes to visit, Anna's self-imposed isolation becomes impossible to maintain. Soon she is entangled with a troubled 8 year old boy obsessed with Westerns, and the local estate agent whose awkward interpersonal skills continually undermine his attempts to seduce her. Adult Life Skills is written and directed by British filmmaker Rachel Tunnard, a veteran film editor making her feature directorial debut with this. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2016. Screen Media will finally release Tunnard's Adult Life Skills in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 18th, 2019 next month. Well?