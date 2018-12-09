Jon Heder in a Trailer for Comedy 'When Jeff Tried to Save the World'

"Does anyone other than me know you work at a bowling alley?" It's yet another edition of Indie Trailer Sunday. FilmBuff has debuted the first official trailer for When Jeff Tried to Save the World, an indie comedy about a bowling alley manager who decides to get involved in saving the place when it's about to be sold. The title is a fun play on the "save the world" idea because the name of the place he works is Winky's World and he wants to save it. Jon Heder (who played Napoleon in Napoleon Dynamite) stars as Jeff, with a full cast including Candi Milo, Jim O'Heir, Anna Konkle, Maya Erskine, Brendan Meyer, Steve Berg, and Richard Esteras. This looks quirky and low key entertaining, which should be an inspiring and refreshing break from all the Hollywood blockbusters this holiday season. Plus it's nice to see Heder again.

Here's the first trailer for Kendall Goldberg's When Jeff Tried to Save the World, direct from YouTube:

Jeff (Jon Heder) is the manager of an old-school bowling alley called Winky's World. Everyday he is the first to arrive and the last to leave. He has memorized the shoe sizes of community regulars and the quirks of his fellow employees. Routine is Jeff’s middle name, and it’s up to him to keep everything and everyone in order. When his boss Sheila (Candi Milo) tells him that her soon-to-be ex-husband is selling Winky’s, he takes matters into his own hands. In hopes of sparking nostalgia within Carl, Jeff throws a party at the bowling alley in homage to its opening celebration. When Jeff Tried to Save the World is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Kendall Goldberg, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is by Rachel Borgo and Kendall Goldberg. This premiered at the Sarasota Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Newport Beach and Tallgrass Film Festivals. FilmBuff will release Goldberg's When Jeff Tried to Save the World direct-to-VOD starting December 7th this year.