Jonathan Rhys Meyers in Trailer for Venice Mystery 'The Aspern Papers'

"Don't try to pay me any compliments. I have been spoiled in this respect…" Cohen Media has debuted an official trailer for an indie romantic drama-mystery titled The Aspern Papers, set in Venice, adapted from Henry James's 1888 novella of the same name. The story is about a passionate young writer who tries to obtain romance letters a poet sent to his mistress. He travels out to Venice and meets a suspicious elderly woman along with her quiet niece in their grand but dilapidated palazzo. Starring Vanessa Redgrave as Juliana, along with Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Joely Richardson, Poppy Delevingne, Lois Robbins, Jon Kortajarena, and Morgane Polanski. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this fall, but I don't recall hearing much buzz - good or bad - about this film during the festival or afterward. This looks like a sultry, seductive Venetian thriller in the vein of classic romance that might entice a few viewers.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Julien Landais' The Aspern Papers, direct from YouTube:

Based on Henry James’s 1888 novella and set in the late 19th Century, The Aspern Papers tells of an ambitious American editor obsessed with the late Romantic poet Jeffrey Aspern. Determined to obtain the letters Aspern wrote to his lover and muse Juliana years earlier, the editor travels to Venice and meets the suspicious elderly woman along with her quiet niece in their grand but dilapidated palazzo. Assuming a false identity and initially concealing his true intentions, the editor ultimately charms the niece into helping him with his obsession. But when the niece presents him with a condition he can’t accept, the future of the papers and the mysteries they contain hang in the balance. The Aspern Papers is directed by French filmmaker Julien Landais, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Jean Pavans & Julien Landais & Hannah Bhuiya, based on the novella by Henry James. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year. Cohen Media Group will release Landais' The Aspern Papers in select theaters starting January 11th, 2019 next month. Interested in seeing this?