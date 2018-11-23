MOVIE TRAILERS

Josephine Langford in First Teaser Trailer for YA Romance Film 'After'

by
November 23, 2018
Source: YouTube

After Trailer

"What were you dreaming about?" Aviron Pictures has released the first teaser trailer for a new romantic drama titled After, the latest passionate young lovers film adapted from a popular YA series. Josephine Langford stars as Tessa, a teenager who falls for Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin, a guy with a dark secret - and the two embark on a rocky and "dangerous" relationship. Inspired by the music and fandom of One Direction, Anna Todd began writing her stories as a hobby using her phone with the Wattpad app in 2013, publishing a chapter almost daily for over a year. After rapidly gained reads on Wattpad to become the most read series on the platform. The cast of After includes Jennifer Beals, Selma Blair, Peter Gallagher, Meadow Williams, Inanna Sarkis, Samuel Larsen, Pia Mia, and Dylan Arnold. I'm not sure what makes this unique, looks like pretty much every other sultry teen romance before it. Maybe I'm too old now.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Jenny Gage's After, direct from Aviron's YouTube:

After Poster

After follows Tessa (Josephine Langford), a dedicated student, dutiful daughter and loyal girlfriend to her high school sweetheart, as she enters her first semester in college. Armed with grand ambitions for her future, her guarded world opens up when she meets the dark and mysterious Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), a magnetic, brooding rebel who makes her question all she thought she knew about herself and what she wants out of life. After is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Jenny Gage, now making her narrative directorial debut after first directing the doc All This Panic in 2016 previously. The screenplay is written by Susan McMartin, adapted from Anna Todd's novel of the same name. Aviron will release Jenny Gage's After in theaters eveywhere starting April 12th, 2019 next spring. First impression? Who's excited?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10- 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net