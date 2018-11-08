Justin Long in New US Trailer for Animated Bugs Adventure 'Tall Tales'

"Party's over, you microbes!" Viva Kids Films has debuted an official US trailer for the animated adventure Tall Tales, titled in full Tall Tales from the Magical Garden of Antoon Krings. This movie made in France & Luxembourg is directed by animator Arnaud Bouron & the creator of the book (titled "Drôles de petites bêtes" or "Funny little beasts") Antoon Krings. The story is about Apollo, a cricket saltimbanque with a big heart, who arrives at the "village of small animals". He wastes no time disrupting the simple life of the Kingdom, on the eve of the jubilee of the Queen, and gets wrapped up in a conspiracy. The English voice cast features Justin Long and Kate Mara. The various insect characters in this remind me of A Bug's Life or Antz, it all seems a bit too similar to me. Maybe it's still fun to watch? Especially if you have kids, I suppose.

Here's the new US trailer (+ intl. poster) for Arnaud Bouron & Antoon Krings' Tall Tales, from YouTube:

When Apollo, a kind-hearted traveling performer and ingenious cricket, lands in the village of the Funny Little Bugs, the whole kingdom is about to be disrupted. The beloved reigning queen bee Marguerite is soon kidnapped on the orders of her jealous and treacherous cousin Wendy, who sets up a trap to frame Apollo for the crime, causing panic and despair in the hive. Tall Tales from the Magical Garden of Antoon Krings, also titled Drôles de petites bêtes in French, is co-directed by filmmakers Arnaud Bouron (of "Le petit Nicolas" and "Super 4") & Antoon Krings (making his feature directorial debut). The screenplay is written by Antoon Krings & Arnaud Delalande & Christel Gonnard, adapted from Antoon Krings' graphic novel "Drôles de petites bêtes". This premiered at the Annecy Film Festival in 2017. Viva Kids will release the English version of Tall Tales in select US theaters starting January 11th, 2019 early next year. Cute?