Laia Costa & Thomas Mann in Trailer for Romantic Hiking Film 'Maine'

"I don't know, I've never felt like that…" Orion Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie romantic drama titled Maine, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. While solo thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail, a married woman from Spain's journey to reclaim her identity becomes sidetracked when a lone American hiker pursues her. Laia Costa (from Victoria, Newness, Life Itself) stars in the film, with Thomas Mann, and a small cast including Pete Burris, Jeremy DeCarlos, Pat Dortch, Yossie Mulyadi, and director Matthew Brown. I quite like this trailer, it's a bit unconventional and patches the footage together in an interesting way. This romance story isn't new, but it is always heart-wrenching to see.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Brown's Maine, direct from YouTube:

A married Spanish woman named Bluebird (Laia Costa) attempts to hike the entire Appalachian Trail solo in order to find clarity, but her solitude is interrupted by a young American hiker (Thomas Mann). The pair develop an emotional and romantic connection while traveling together, but Bluebird ultimately must face the trail and her own feelings alone. Maine is both written and directed by young American filmmaker Matthew Brown, making his second feature film after directing In the Treetops in 2015 previously. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and hasn't played many other fests. Orion Classics will release Brown's Maine in select theaters + on VOD starting December 14th this fall. Who's intrigued?