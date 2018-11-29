Looking Back: First Rousing '2018 in Film' Retrospective Video Montage

"This is a waltz thinking about our bodies…" There's only one more month left until 2018 is over, and that means it's time to start looking back at and celebrating the Year in Film. This retrospective is the very first video montage released, made by Caleb Hamilton (aka "Darth Groudon" - follow him @DarthGroudon), a short look back at many of the best films from throughout 2018. This video really got me right away because he uses Thom Yorke's track "Suspirium" from the Suspiria soundtrack and it's one of my favorite songs of the year, so moody and emotional and beautiful. And it works so well when played over all of this footage from all of these extraordinary films from this year. This 3-minute retrospective is definitely worth a watch.

Original description: "A montage of 2018 films set to 'Suspirium' by Thom Yorke." Caleb Hamilton created this "2018 in Film Retrospective" video himself. The montage includes footage from plenty of 2018's best: Alfonso Cauron's Roma, Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria, Ari Aster's Hereditary, David Lowery's The Old Man and The Gun, Aneesh Chaganty's Searching, Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs, John Krasinski's A Quiet Place, Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk, Hirokazu Koreeda's Shoplifters, Carlos López Estrada's Blindspotting, Damien Chazelle's First Man, Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, Alex Garland's Annihilation, and many more. What do you think of the year in film so far? Which ones won your heart?