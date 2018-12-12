Matt Walsh in Official Trailer for Indie Comedy 'Under the Eiffel Tower'

"Inhale the bouquet… Every glass of wine is a courtship." The Orchard has unveiled an official trailer for an indie "romantic coming-of-middle-age comedy" titled Under the Eiffel Tower, which premiered at a few small festivals earlier this year. The latest from filmmaker Archie Borders (Reception to Follow, Paper Cut, Pleased to Meet Me), the film is about a middle-age man who tags along on his best friends' family vacation to Paris, then humiliates himself by proposing to their 24-year-old daughter. He then runs off with a friend where they soon cross paths with Louise, a beautiful vineyard-owner. Matt Walsh stars as Stuart, and the full cast includes Judith Godrèche, Reid Scott, Michaela Watkins, David Wain, Dylan Gelula, and Gary Cole. This looks quite good, there's some genuine charm to the humor in it. Might be worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Archie Borders' Under the Eiffel Tower, from YouTube:

Stuart (Matt Walsh) is having a mid-life crisis. After losing his job, tagging along on his best friends' family vacation to Paris, and humiliating himself by proposing to their 24-year-old daughter, he teams up with Liam (Reid Scott), a self-proclaimed ladies' man. The two head off to the French countryside where they soon cross paths with Louise (Judith Godrèche), a beautiful vineyard-owner. Love is on the horizon, but Stuart's going to have to get past a few hurdles -- and out of his own way -- in order to find it in this romantic coming-of-middle-age comedy. Under the Eiffel Tower is directed by American indie filmmaker Archie Borders, director of the films Reception to Follow, Paper Cut, and Pleased to Meet Me previously. The screenplay is written by Archie Borders, Judith Godrèche, and David Henry. This premiered at the Berkshire and San Diego Film Festivals earlier this year. The Orchard will release Borders' Under the Eiffel Tower in select theaters starting February 8th, 2019, then on VOD starting February 12th. Interested?