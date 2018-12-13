Matthias Schoenaerts in Trailer for Horse Training Film 'The Mustang'

"You want to control your horse? First you gotta control yourself." Focus Features has debuted the first trailer for an indie drama titled The Mustang, the feature directorial debut of French actress-filmmaker Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre. This is set to premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in the Premieres category, then open in theaters in the US in March. Inspired by true events, the film tells the story of Roman Coleman, a convict, who is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program involving the training of wild mustangs. At first he struggles to connect with the horses and his fellow inmates, but learns to confront his past as he soothes an especially feisty horse. Matthias Schoenaerts stars as Roman, with a cast including Connie Britton, Bruce Dern, Jason Mitchell, Gideon Adlon, and Josh Stewart. This looks very, very good - expected for a Sundance film. I dig the music in this trailer, makes it more endearing.

Here's the first official trailer for Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre's The Mustang, direct from YouTube:

The Mustang is directed by French actress-turned-filmmaker Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, who's now making her feature directorial debut after directing a few TV episodes previously but not much else yet. The screenplay is written by Mona Fastvold and Brock Norman Brock, with Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre. The film will premiered at the Sundance Film Festival coming up in January. Focus Features will then release Clermont-Tonnerre's The Mustang in select theaters starting March 15th, 2019. First impression? Who's interested?